• A trustworthy website includes the name and contact information of the trader. Websites that only provide an e-mail address as contact information should not be trusted.

• Look out for reviews and comments of customers before buying from a seller for the first time.

• An online selling site should contain information about delivery time frames, any applicable guarantees, return policies, methods of payment and information on the right of withdrawal if seller is EU based.

• Avoid buying from sites that only accept payment by money order but opt to pay through a payment mechanism or credit card.

• Never give credit or debit card details via e-mail.

• The two year legal protection also applies to goods bought online from an EU seller.