• Knowledge and information on consumer rights are the key to resolving problems without lengthy delays and stress.

• Before complaining, consumers should confirm that their complaint is justified and reasonable.

• Sellers should be immediately informed about problems encountered.

• When communicating verbally with the seller does not resolve the problem, then consumers need to make their complaint in writing.

• An official complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs can be lodged when no agreement is reached with the seller.

• Through conciliation the Office for Consumer Affairs tries to reach an amicable agreement between consumers and traders.