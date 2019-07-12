• Besides the legal protection, when consumers buy certain types of products, they are also given a commercial guarantee by sellers.

• A commercial guarantee is an additional guarantee which should place consumers in a more advantageous position than that established at law.

• Consumers must ensure that commercial guarantees are given to them in writing so they have proof of guarantee.

• The receipt is not a proof of commercial guarantee if it does not provide any details on the type of guarantee given.

• A commercial guarantee is automatically extended by the period of time during which traders have the goods in their possession to execute the guarantee.

• Consumers should carefully read the guarantee’s terms and conditions.

• Once given, commercial guarantees become legally binding.