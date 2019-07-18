• To safeguard their legal rights, consumers must be well informed and aware of their responsibilities.

• When comparing products and services, consumers are advised not only to compare prices but also quality, sellers’ reputation and after-sales service.

• Before finalising a purchase, consumers are also responsible to check the goods for apparent defects, when possible.

• Consumers must always ensure that they have proof of purchase.

• Before agreeing to, or signing contracts of sale, consumers must read and understand carefully the terms and conditions.

• Once a buying decision is made, consumers are responsible for their choice and cannot simply change their mind and decide to cancel the sale.

• When faced with a problem, consumers must in the first instance approach the seller with a reasonable request for remedy or compensation.