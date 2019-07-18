• To safeguard their legal rights, consumers must be well informed and aware of their responsibilities.
• When comparing products and services, consumers are advised not only to compare prices but also quality, sellers’ reputation and after-sales service.
• Before finalising a purchase, consumers are also responsible to check the goods for apparent defects, when possible.
• Consumers must always ensure that they have proof of purchase.
• Before agreeing to, or signing contracts of sale, consumers must read and understand carefully the terms and conditions.
• Once a buying decision is made, consumers are responsible for their choice and cannot simply change their mind and decide to cancel the sale.
• When faced with a problem, consumers must in the first instance approach the seller with a reasonable request for remedy or compensation.