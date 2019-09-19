• When booking and purchasing a wedding service the couple is entitled to receive the service as originally agreed.

• The written sales agreement should include a detailed description of the product or service, the agreed price, method of payment, the delivery date, and where applicable, the supplier’s cancellation policy.

• The couple should always carefully read the terms of cancellation before signing a sales agreement.

• When a service is not provided as agreed, the couple may cancel the sales contract and claim full refund for the money paid. Refund of additional costs incurred to book same type of service from another supplier, may also be claimed.

• Couples may also claim moral damages for the distress and loss of enjoyment because the wedding service was not provided as agreed.