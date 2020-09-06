▪ To make an informed buying decision, consumers must be provided with clear and unambiguous information on the products or services offered for sale.

▪ It is legally prohibited to deceive consumers through false or ambiguous information.

▪ Omitting important information with the aim of deceiving consumers is also banned.

▪ Misleading commercial practices are prohibited in any business-to-consumer transactions, irrespective of the type of product or service, or the circumstance of the transaction.

▪ Misleading adverts and practices may be reported to the Office for Consumer Affairs.