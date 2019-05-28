▪ A responsible person or an administrator must be appointed for every lift installed.
▪ All lifts must be adequately and regularly maintained according to the manufacturer’s and installer’s instructions.
▪ Preventive inspections on lifts installed in a workplace must be carried out every six months and every year on residential lifts.
▪ Any required repairs must be done as per specified timeframes.
▪ Lifts that do not comply with legal requirements are subject to enforcement action by the Technical Regulations Division within the MCCAA.
