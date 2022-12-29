A government website about out-of-stock medicine that is meant to be updated weekly was last updated on November 7.

In all, eight weekly reports about out-of-stock medicine are missing from the Pharmacy of Your Choice (POYC) Unit website, while many of the available reports are incomplete.

The list is meant to be updated every Tuesday by noon.

A report for November 14 was briefly uploaded at 12.22pm, before being removed again shortly afterward.

Medicines showing as out-of-stock as of November 7 include codeine phosphate, morphine tablets and insulin aspart.

The reports uploaded to the website reveal a pattern of missing data.

From October 29, 2021, the reports have not included any information regarding delivery dates, customer demand, stock levels and other details. Only the names of out-of-stock items were listed.

The POYC scheme manages the distribution of medicines to over 150,000 patients nationwide via over 200 community pharmacies.

It includes medicine used to treat 83 chronic conditions.

The issue was first raised by Nationalist MP Claudette Buttigieg, who on Facebook accused the government of hiding which medicines are out of stock.

Shortages have been reported across Europe in recent weeks, with supply difficulties affecting 25 out of 27 member states.

Malta has been affected by low stocks of antibiotic syrups.

Last week, health authorities issued a memo to doctors, advising them to be “judicious” in prescribing antibiotics.

Times of Malta has approached the health ministry for comment.