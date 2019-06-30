▪ Through the right for redress consumers have the possibility to claim and obtain compensation from traders.

▪ The Consumer Claims Tribunal is an independent institution specifically set up to hear and decide consumer claims.

▪ The tribunal may award up to €3,500 as compensation for claims and up to €500 for moral damages.

▪ Both parties are requested to attend the tribunal sitting. Not attending may result in losing the case.

▪ Legal assistance is not required for the tribunal proceedings.

▪ Traders who fail to honour tribunal decisions have their names published in local media through public warning statements.