Team Malta continued with their commitments at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday.

In athletics, it was Janet Richard’s turn to compete in the 400m heats. Richard finished sixth in her heat finishing 25th overall. Her time of 54.51 was not enough to see her through to the next round of events. The heat was won by Canadian Kyra Constantine in a time of 52.03 seconds.

Lawn Bowls siblings, Connie and Rebecca Rixon took on Norfolk Island’s Women’s Pair Shae Wilson and Carmen Anderson, in the morning.

Having been defeated by the team in the Women’s Fours, the duo seemed on track for a win, however, in the last part of the game, the Norfolk Islands’ team took the better of the siblings going on to win with a final score of 21-18.

The Rixons went on to compete against Guernsey's Rosemary Ogier and Lucy Beere, the game resulting in a draw of 17-17.

