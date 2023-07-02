Kim Camilleri Lagana achieved a remarkable result at the European Under 15 Championships as the Maltese young weightlifter secured three bronze medals in the 45kg category in Chisinau, Moldova.

Lagana’s outstanding achievements included equaling her personal best in the snatch event and setting new national records in both the clean & jerk and total weight lifted.

In a highly competitive field, Ukraine emerged as the winner of the European Under 15 Championships, with Bulgaria securing the second position.

However, it was Camilleri Lagana who captured the attention with her exceptional performance in the 45kg category.

In the Snatch event, Camilleri Lagana successfully lifted 57kg, equaling her personal best, to underline her consistency and ability to perform under pressure to place third.

