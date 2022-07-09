Tenishia Thornton maintained her impressive form of late after winning a second gold medal in the space of a few weeks after placing first at the European Union Cup which was held in Leon in Spain.

The young Maltese lifter has been in tremendous form in the past few weeks and last month she rewrote the history books in Maltese weightlifting when she stormed to a gold medal at the World Youth Championships that were held in Mexico.

On Saturday, Thornton bagged another prestigious success when she clinched the gold medal at the European Union Cup.

This was the first time that a Maltese weightlifter had won the gold medal in this competition.

Thornton managed a best lift of 100 kilogrammes in clean and jerk and managed 78kg in snatch for an overall total of 178kg.

When her efforts were converted to Sinclair Points, Thornton topped the overall standings with 250.17 points.

