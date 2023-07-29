Tenishia Thornton missed out on a place on the podium at the European Weightlifting Junior Championships that were held in Bucharest, Romania.

Thornton was Malta’s sole representative in the competition and was in action in the 59kg category.

The competition was the latest international appointment for Malta’s top lifter who earlier this month managed to win a gold and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Championships that were staged in India.

In Bucharest, Thornton had a good start in the Snatch event, when she lifted 81kg. That effort was enough to move ahead of lifters from France, Germany, Sweden, Romania, Norway and the Czech Republic.

