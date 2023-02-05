After winning the Atlas Youth Athlete of the Month for June, the young weightlifter Tenishia Thornton has now been awarded the Atlas Youth Athlete of the Year Award 2022.

The Maltese weightlifter won this prestigious award after a combined vote by a panel of three sports journalists and a public vote which was held online over the past weeks.

Long jumper Jeremy Zammit and paralympic rower Nick Mercieca placed in the runners-up spot.

The first edition of this award, which took place in 2020, was also won by Thornton and at that time, footballer Haley Bugeja and gymnast Tara Vella Clark were the overall runners up.

At the tender age of 16, Thornton bagged an astonishing three gold medals and the title of world youth champion in Leon, Mexico, in June.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt