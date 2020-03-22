Weightlifter Yazmin Zammit Stevens is still in the dark on whether she will be given the opportunity of competing in this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has thrown international sport into chaos with all the major qualifying competitions for this year’s Games cancelled.

For the past two years, Zammit Stevens has been taking part in several qualifying competitions around the world to try and improve her ranking position in a bid to book a first-ever participation in the quadrennial Games.

However, Zammit Stevens’ plans and that of her fellow weightlifters have been severely jolted by the coronavirus pandemic which has forced the sports governing body to practically postpone or cancel all events.

“The Olympic qualification period was meant to go on until the end of April,” Zammit Stevens told the The Sunday Times of Malta.

“However, it has just been announced that since all the events are being postponed or cancelled, the qualification period will now end on March 31. So basically, it means that the Olympic list of athletes can be finalised now.

“In weightlifting we’ve had a long qualification period. We started the whole process back in 2018, so realistically I don’t think one more competition was going to make a huge difference in the ranking list, at the moment.

“While it looks unlikely that I will qualify through the ranking system I still have a small hope of being given a wild card through the tripartite commission. I can only hope to receive one of the four berths available in all categories in women’s weightlifting.”

Since the authorities have closed all sporting gyms and arenas, Zammit Stevens has continued with her training regime at home.

“Our main weightlifting gym has been forced to close down, however our association has been kind enough to lend me some equipment for the time being,” Zammit Stevens said.

“So, I’ve been training in my garage at home. Basically, my normal routine hasn’t changed much.

“More than anything, this scenario has been playing with my head a lot! Because since the Olympics is technically still happening, I’m still trying to stay positive and work just as hard, but we’ll never know if they actually are going to be held.”

Asked whether she would prefer that the Olympics would be delayed by 12 months, as it was the case with the Euro 2020 football championships, Zammit Stevens said that although it could play in her favour, she’s still not quite sure that she would like that.

“I’ve sacrificed a lot during the past four years… I endured pain both mentally and physically. The one thing you keep telling yourself is: ‘Last push, 2020 is close’,” Zammit Stevens said.

“Having the Olympics go on this year might mean having less of the overall experience of the Olympic Games. Of course, with this pandemic still going on, people will not be able to attend and support the athletes.

“Added to that most of the athletes going to the Games would have lost a substantial amount of their preparation because of all the facilities closing down.

“However, having the Games held next year would mean another whole year of intensive preparation for the ‘Big Day’.

“It might be better, yes, but as an athlete you program an entire four years towards a specific day and right towards the end you have to re-programme everything… it’s weird.”