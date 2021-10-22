Yazmin Zammit Stevens says that when she started practising the sport of weightlifting she felt that her life was finally fulfilled.

In an interview in this week’s episode of GAME ON, Zammit Stevens tells Ben Camille on how her love for the sport started and said that for many years she had tried to find something that she could be passionate about.

“I only started weightlifting about six years ago,” Zammit Stevens said.

“I was at University with my friend and we tried to find something that could keep us fit and we found classes of cross-fit near the University of Malta. The biggest part of cross-fit entailed that we practised weightlifting.

“For many years in my life, I had felt that I was different than others as I couldn’t fit in any type of group as I was never passionate about something."

Watch the full episode of GAME ON on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta