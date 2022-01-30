An initiative by the staff at Welbee’s to raise funds over Christmas was complemented and topped up by the company for a total of €4,500 in Carrefour food products. These were donated to two organisations, Id-Dar tal-Providenza and Foodbank Lifeline Foundation Malta.

David Borg, head of HR, together with Malcom Mintoff, head of Carrefour brand, and Joseph Vassallo, head of marketing, presented the Carrefour food products on January 21 to Jane Mizzi, on behalf of Foodbank Malta, and to Fr Martin Micallef, director of Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

Some of the food products donated by Welbee’s.