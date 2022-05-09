Welbee’s Supermarket is a key sponsor for an upcoming fundraising event in aid of YMCA Malta.

Welbee’s has donated food bags and hampers as prizes for the winners of YMCA’s Car Treasure Hunt, taking place on May 21.

In this first edition of the event, participants will take part in an afternoon of fun starting at Pembroke Car Park and finishing at Luxol Sports Club. Each of the first top 10 winners will receive a Welbee’s hamper packed with food and treats.

The fundraising event is the latest effort to support YMCA Malta as it continues its mission to help the underprivileged and financially vulnerable across the Maltese islands.

Founded locally in 1976 as part of the international YMCA movement, YMCA Malta hopes to build a more just society while supporting the positive development of youths, the holistic well-being of the young and elderly, and the reintegration of Malta’s homeless community.

Recently renamed to unite Park Towers, Valyou, Tower and Trolees supermarkets, Welbee’s has a long history of supporting worthy causes across Malta since it opened the first Maltese supermarket in Sliema more than 75 years ago. With family values and the customer experience still at the heart of the brand, Welbee’s today continues to focus on offering quality products at the same great value.

More information about Welbee’s is available at www.welbees.mt and about YMCA Malta at www.ymcamalta.org.