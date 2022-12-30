There are plenty of advantages to playing at online casinos. The first is convenience – players can find a bit of entertainment while on the go or from the comfort of their own sofa, without having to drive to a bricks-and-mortar casino.

Another benefit is the variety of bonuses available to new and experienced players – all working towards enhancing user experience.

Almost all casinos offer some kind of bonus – from basic ones like sign-up offers to those aimed for more experienced players, like rakeback bonuses for poker games. Different bonuses carry specific terms and conditions, so new players especially need to do a bit of research before signing up for a bonus.

Most casinos offer some form of casino bonus codes – and it is quite rare to find a no bonus operator.

So what are the more popular bonuses available?

No deposit bonus

One of the most popular form of bonus is the no deposit bonus – which for players, usually carries just the simple requirement of signing up and verifying their account. This is a good bonus for new players or experienced ones trying out a new casino – as it gives them the opportunity to test a casino without having to risk any money.

Welcome bonus

A generous welcome bonus can make all the difference in the world for players who are still undecided which online casino they will play at. The bonus is only available to newly registered users – and in most cases, the welcome bonus only affects a new player’s first deposit, though there are casinos which extend it to the second and third deposit. The most common form of welcome bonus is for a casino to match a percentage of the deposit amount.

Free spins

A lot of online casinos offer free spins up for grabs – allowing players to play for free on a slot. Terms and conditions obviously apply – and in most cases, the free spins can only be used on a specific slot, or from a choice of slots. So a player would get a free spin – and what they win is the actual bonus. There are other forms of spins – including big, super and mega spins, which have a higher value than normal free spins.

Rakeback

This is a typical example of a bonus which is specific to a particular game. With a rakeback bonus, every time you play a hand of online poker, a small percentage of the pot is taken – or raked – by the house. Getting a portion of that money back is the rakeback. Rakeback varies from one poker room to the next – however, on average, players can expect to receive 30 to 50 per cent of their monthly rake back in their online poker account. This bonus is usually reserved for experienced players – and in fact, in most cases, rakeback bonuses are weighted towards the highest volume players. That said, operators also offer such bonuses to the more casual players – in an attempt to keep both recreational and high-volume players happy.

Top-up bonuses

Online casinos frequently offer top-up bonuses to players depositing money in their account. They work in much the same way as a deposit bonus – and players will be required to wager the bonus amount a certain number of times before they can withdraw. Top-up bonuses are usually not as generous as welcome bonuses – however, for loyal players, especially, these can be a nice incentive.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk