Welcome Center Malta’s main objective is to assist companies and individuals with a smooth relocation to Malta. This involves providing crucial, reliable and updated content for the different processes of moving and living in Malta. The website provides access to free content, while sharing valuable information on company formation, tax advisory, property and more.

Welcome Center Malta was launched in May 2018, and despite being a young company, it has registered significant growth within the sector and now interacts with an average of 50,000 individuals, interested in Malta, per month.

The main categories on the website include all the requirements to live in Malta and everything that comes with it, from setting up an internet connection to renting an apartment, finding a job and opening a bank account.

Incoming tourists and individuals visiting the island can also find content exploring the lifestyle in Malta. This section mainly focuses on connecting visitors with the best points of interest and landmarks in Malta. Visitors to the website can find information on the best cultural spots, learn about Malta’s history, explore diving sites, find the best restaurants and stay updated with feasts and public holidays.

Apart from all this information, Welcome Center Malta also connects its visitors with some of the best service providers on the island. Furthermore, it also assists individuals and companies with company formation and tax advisory, real estate, citizenship by investment and blockchain services.

Many international companies relocate their operations to Malta for the many benefits that come with. Malta provides foreign businesses with many incentives when it comes to tax models and start-ups.

One of the biggest headaches involved in relocating is finding the right property to live in. Welcome Center Malta has an extensive portfolio of some of the finest property for sale or rent in Malta. Apart from finding residential real estate, it also assists companies with finding office spaces and commercial properties available on the market.

Malta also offers affluent individuals the chance of citizenship if the individual has a good standing on the basis of investment and contribution to Malta. Citizenship by investment and resident programmes can involve lengthy and complicated processes – however, Welcome Center Malta strives to make the process as straight forward and efficient as possible.

Blockchain Services: Throughout the few past years, Malta became know as the ‘Blockchain Island’. Digital currencies have been growing drastically over the years and more countries, companies and individuals are investing in them. The Maltese government provides a number of incentives that make it attractive for Initial coin offerings, crypto exchanges and security token offerings to launch in Malta.

Welcome Center Malta also offers plenty of advice on luxury services. Apart from being perceived as a hub for business, Malta is also renowned for its luxurious experiences. Welcome Center Malta offers a number of luxury services offered by the best service providers on the island, from chartering a private jet for a meeting, renting a luxury yacht or booking a concierge, all through a few clicks.

