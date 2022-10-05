Most of you have probably already heard about Casino Plus Bonus and if you haven't, then you're about to, especially now that the international version of their famous website has been launched at last. This leading German casino bonus, review and gambling news portal now has it's very own English edition aimed at the worldwide audience.

The newest version of the website is not only fully functional but it's also available on every device, especially on mobile devices, as the new website has a specific focus on catering to their mobile users.

Up until now, Casino Plus has been used as a main reference point for every gambling enthusiast from Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Today, it's available to anyone and everyone across the world.

What is Casino Plus Bonus?

For those of you who don't know, Casino Plus Bonus is a portal that offers exclusive and latest news regarding the gambling industry. They also offer relevant information about the latest game releases and updates form the game producers. Moreover, they are the first ones to interview key people in the iGaming industry.

Furthermore, Casino Plus offers extensive and up-to-date articles and how-to guides to users that are new to the gambling world. In addition, you can also find in-depth reviews of casino games and establishments, alongside game providers.

But that's not all, they also provide a wide selection of exclusive casino bonuses. these are special deals that are arranged with operators and include promotions like free spins, no deposit bonuses and many more.

Why the need to launch an international version?

So far, the portal has been aimed at German-speaking audience. That's why they enlisted the aid of their international editor Jack Bannon to help make the international version of the website a reality.

As Georg Heinrich, Founder and Publisher of the German edition said: “We are extremely happy to have Jack Bannon and his team on board. We believe that parts of our winning concept translated into leadership on the German market can also be transferred into the creation of an informational iGaming portal for an international audience. Furthermore, Jack has extensive publishing experience in the gambling field and will develop the international edition of our iGaming informational product further.” The goal is to deliver content to a worldwide audience interested in what Casino Plus has to offer.

Who will benefit from this expansion?

The ones who will benefit the most from the international version are the English-speaking consumers from Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland whose markets are the current focus of the new website.

However, Casino Plus aims to cater to all of their audience including the ones from India, Malta and CEE, among others, of course. Casino Plus Bonus wants to cover each country that has licensed casino operators that offer special deals.

Now that the international version is finally here, Casino Plus Bonus portal will be able to provide valuable content to all of their users across the globe.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.