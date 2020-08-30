Heritage Malta in collaboration with Dhalia Real Estate Services has just launched a virtual experience platform which will enable the public to tour Villa Guardamangia in 3D.

The initiative was sponsored by Dhalia as part of their cultural and social responsibility.

Villa Guardamangia was purchased by the government on June 5 and entrusted to Heritage Malta. The villa is a classic example of a mid-18th century baroque summer palace.

Located at no. 49, Guardamangia Hill, Pietà, the villa was scheduled at grade 2 by the Planning Authority due to its architectural, cultural and historical value.

Villa Guardamangia has a special place in the heart of the Queen of England. The villa served as the residence of Princess Elizabeth II from 1949 to 1951 when her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was stationed in Malta as an officer of the Royal Navy – captain of HMS Magpie which was moored at Senglea.

Referred to fondly by the Queen as ‘home’, Villa Guardamangia is the only property outside Great Britain in which the royal family has resided. The villa has an area of around 1,500 square metres and includes 18 rooms, stables, a large garden, wells, a war shelter and other facilities.

The 360-degree, virtual platform not only serves as an important visual memory of the past and a documentation of the villa in its present state for posterity, but it also provides access to the public during this period of restoration, besides affording a privileged glimpse into a bygone era.

Villa Guardamangia is currently closed to the public due to the above-mentioned restoration. However, Heritage Malta members have been invited to participate in exclusively curated tours of the premises before the works commence.

Free admission to museum and sites, discounts and the opportunity to book one-off tours are just some of the many perks of being a Heritage Malta member. To view the virtual experience, go to https://heritagemalta.org/villa-guardamangia/. To become a Heritage Malta member follow this link: https:// heritagemalta.org/membership/.