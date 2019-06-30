So what do we all think of the video assistant referee (VAR) then?

Fair enough, Big Brother has only been watching over the Premier League for one weekend (plus a half by the time you read this) but I think we already have a pretty clear idea of how this will fundamentally change English football.

Gone are the days of marginal decisions and close calls to be replaced by cold, hard, computerised accuracy. I mean Raheem Sterling being judged a centimetre offside? That’s just pathetic and entirely unnecessary.

Some may argue, and they do with surprising venom, that offside is a matter of fact, not opinion, and if a player is one millimetre offside it is the same as being six feet in front of the defender.

And, according to the laws of the game, they would be right.

But the offside rule was introduced to stop people hanging around the penalty spot waiting for the ball to be launched up to them. It was never meant to be officiated using geometrical equations and slide rules.

Being so precise on things like offside does absolutely nothing to improve football but only serves to increase everyone’s frustration with the pedantry of VAR.

However, even that immense irritation pales into insignificance when compared to the one thing about VAR that makes me want to cry: the fact that we can no longer celebrate a goal with any sort of certainty.

All we are doing is fixing something whose broken bits are what made it truly unique

Just about every time I saw a team score last weekend the goal was being checked for possible handball, possible pushing, possible offside or possible something else.

It is mind-twistingly infuriating. The technology is not being used to correct glaring errors, it is being used to detect micro-mistakes.

Whereas before you knew that when the referee pointed to the centre circle you could officially jump up and scream with joy, now you daren’t begin to celebrate until the fat ladies in the VAR control box have sung.

Sheffield United’s equaliser at Bournemouth was a case in point – the joy of such a crucial and monumental goal tempered by the fact that they had to do a VAR check for possible handball.

How long do you think it will be before defenders realise that they need to appeal for something – anything – every time a goal is scored just to put doubt in the VAR minds. Then they review and, in their fever to find a fault, there is every chance they will find one reason or another to rule out the goal.

Does any of this really make football a better game or make it more enjoyable for the spectators at home or in the grounds? I don’t think so.

Yes, it makes it more precise, but football was never meant to be precise. The little flaws, minor mistakes and marginal errors that the game was riddled with pre-VAR made it more controversial yet extra special at the same time.

By taking those out, all we are doing is fixing something whose broken bits are what made it truly unique.

There is, I expect, no way on earth that the authorities will ever backtrack and take VAR away now that it has been introduced. They would lose far too much face doing that.

So I guess all we can hope for is that they call the video attack dogs off a bit and tell them we don’t want marginal decisions and every single goal checked. Glaring errors maybe, and penalty calls, but everything else should be left alone.

A diluted VAR that is only used in the most extreme circumstance is the only one I am prepared to accept.

Bad start but better to come

My goodness there was a lot of nonsense written about Chelsea after their 4-0 defeat to Manchester United on the opening weekend.

Fair enough, it wasn’t the sort of result Frank Lampard wanted. And I certainly don’t think he will mark it down as one of his career highlights.

But his team were not 4-0 bad. In fact, with a smidgen of luck they could have drawn or even won the game, and the overall performance was something the club can take encouragement from.

Their performance in the midweek penalty defeat in the Super Cup showed more signs of encouragement for Chelsea and, if Lampard can get the blend of youth and experience right, this might be a better season for the London club than they expected.

Equally, Manchester United fans shouldn’t get carried away with that victory. But for the width of the post they could easily have been 2-0 down last Sunday and that would have ensured an entirely different outcome.

It’s still the earliest of early days in the Premier League and we won’t see any sort of pattern emerging for a few more weeks yet.

True, it’s always good to start with a victory, especially a resounding one. No matter how it transpired it will give the players confidence for the weeks that follow.

But that opening weekend will be long gone and irrelevant come next May. Very, very irrelevant.

In the line of duty

Talking of the Super Cup, I find it highly amusing how Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is being made out to be a hero for saving the decisive spot kick against Chelsea.

Yes he did save the ball, but that’s only because he was so far off his line when the kick was taken he could practically have reached down and picked the ball up off the spot.

I know everyone likes a hero story and the fact that Adrian was clubless just a couple of weeks ago makes this particularly enticing to subeditors searching for catchy headlines.

But he only saved that penalty because he broke the rules. And in my book there is absolutely nothing heroic about that.

Pity they didn’t have VAR in that match to correct this blatant and game-changing error. Oh, hang on, they did! I guess it wasn’t a marginal enough offence to warrant VAR interfering…

