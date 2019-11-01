Employee well-being took centre stage in the stand set up by Atlas Healthcare during the Foundation for Human Resources Development (FHRD) annual conference, held recently.

“Let’s talk about well-being’ was the theme of the stand,” said Atlas Healthcare manager, Claudine Gauci. “The FHRD annual conference is a great event to promote our benefits and this year we focused on the benefits of Global Employee Assistance Programmes (EAP) provided by AXA ICAS International. EAPs can be an important tool for the HR manager of any organisation, as they support corporate wellness programmes by enhancing the well-being of employees.

“The services provided by ICAS include an unlimited 24/7 personal support line with direct access to psychologists, local face-to-face counselling, local legal and financial helplines and support for HR and line managers. Most importantly, confidentiality is guaranteed,” she added.

EAP programmes are known for a number of benefits, including reduction in absenteeism, staff turnover and healthcare costs. They help employees and their family members cope with both personal and work issues and increase productivity, engagement and return on investment for your business. All counselling is provided by masters’ level clinicians.