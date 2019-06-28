One way that a society is judged as being fair is by measuring social mobility within it. Social mobility measures society’s ability to translate the principle of equality of opportunity into reality; in terms of education, health, social security, employment and housing.

Formal equality of opportunity requires that all citizens are granted the same legal rights to access opportunities. By way of example, this government, true to its character as a reformist administration, has legislated in favour of same sex marriage, in order to ensure enjoyment of the legal right to share one’s life with the partner one loves.

Similarly, it has invested in IVF interventions in order to assist individuals to become parents when the natural process fails to produce offspring.

Before these rights were enshrined in Maltese law, the individuals affected could not fulfil their life’s dream, a harsh reality that seriously affected their well-being.

However, legislation alone does not necessarily translate into concrete equal opportunities. It is pointless, for example, to legislate in favour of IVF unless the intervention is made available through the health system.

The persons who cannot afford the expense of private clinics have now gained the real opportunity to become parents through the public health service. In this regard, it puts their well-being at par with the well-being of those who never needed the assistance of government in the first place.

The right to adopt children was similarly available to almost all citizens, except to gay couples but, when same-sex marriage placed them at par with other couples, it eliminated another relic of institutional discrimination.

However, even an act as noble as adopting children was subject to another form of discrimination, namely that the cost involved made it prohibitive for low-income couples to cover the cost of foreign adoption. In this regard, the government translated the legal right into a real right, by introducing a grant of €10,000 for each couple who wish to adopt from foreign countries.

Basically, social rights at law need enabling policies that will make those rights real for those who need access to them.

This administration has excelled in this aspect of public policy. It did not only speak about rights, or merely legislated about them, but created the right policy and measures that deliberately addressed the specific needs of those who were being discriminated against. Policies and programmes were designed in such a way that mitigated, or eliminated, the disadvantages that these individuals experienced.

Another important sector, that from a legislative point of view was well framed, is that of disability. Our disability legislative framework can be considered as being ‘advanced’, however, when this government was first elected in 2013, it found a disproportionate rate of unemployed persons with disabilities.

The government immediately embarked on a number of measures aimed specifically at this sector which encouraged them to move into productive work, while at the same time enforcing legislation that obliged employers to employ registered disabled persons in proportion to the workforce that they employ.

In addition, the disability pension was converted into a disability assistance benefit and now the person concerned enjoys both a salary like everyone else and financial assistance which mitigates his/her additional costs to manage the disability. These persons had their well-being improved and brought at par with able-bodied persons.

One can mention various other examples of how this government was able to make social rights meaningful for those concerned and therefore enabled them to move up the social ladder.

All democratic governments believe and strive for upward social mobility, but not all governments are able to make this a reality.

It is no wonder that this government was rewarded with resounding electoral victories in the European Parliament and local councils elections held last May.

This administration is also adamant on introducing further measures that enhance social mobility and that make it easier for people to move up the social ladder.

The easier people find it to improve their status, the more cohesive our society will become. This is particularly relevant to the children and young people of today.

Our younger generation expects to have a better standard of living than their parents, and rightly so. However, this cannot be taken for granted.

Indeed, a number of countries in Europe, some with advanced economies, have actually seen social mobility in the reverse.

Instead of moving up the ladder and enjoying an improved standard of living when compared to their parents, some people are experiencing lower living standards and increased dependence on their parents for education and housing, not to mention the real prospect of unemployment when they complete their education.

In Malta, young people are justifiably optimistic in this regard, because the future they expect is a bright one.

They have free education and are actually paid to get their education, while prospects for employment are very real. Their chances to improve and realise their life’s dreams are an achievable reality.

Nonetheless, the government is well aware that barriers to social mobility still remain. Despite the best efforts being made, there will always remain determinants that restrain certain individuals from moving forward and sharing in the prosperity generated.

The government has always had this matter well in focus and budget preparations are currently under way aimed at augmenting the status of these persons.

This will not be done by piety or charity but with targeted policies and programmes that encourage self-determination and a real opportunity for all to share in well-being.

Michael Falzon is the Minister for the Family, Children’s Rights and Social Solidarity.