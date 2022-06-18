Prominent musician Godwin Lucas, who graced the Maltese music scene for decades, passed away on Saturday. He was 63.

Coming from a musical family, Lucas won many music festivals and played with a number of prominent musicians.

The father-of-two, sometimes dubbed the 'Stevie Wonder of Malta', was well known for his song Għanja lil-Ibni.

Condolences and messages to the well-loved singer poured in from relatives and friends on social media.