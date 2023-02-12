St Ignatius College Ħandaq Middle School head Maria Montebello and Priscilla Micallef, a learning support zone teacher at the school, recently visited schools in Bulgaria and Italy to observe good practices in social and emotional learning and well-being.

The visits were organised as part of the Erasmusplus-funded project ‘Social and Emotional Education – Building inclusive schools and ownership of values’ (Seeval) of which the University of Malta’s Centre for Resilience and Socio-Emotional Health is a partner.

Montebello and Micallef visited a number of schools in Treviso, Italy, including, among others, the Istituto Canossiano in Treviso and Istituto Caio Giulio Cesare in Mestre. Various collaborations were established with the schools with potential initiatives taking place in the coming years.

During an international conference held as part of the project in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, last November, Montebello gave a keynote address entitled ‘Social and emotional education, technologies and project-based learning – the whole school approach’.

She also presented initiatives taken by her school to promote social and emotional education, while Micallef led a parallel session on supporting students’ well-being. They also visited a public school to observe initiatives to promote students’ social and emotional learning and well-being.

Earlier, in October, the project partners had also visited St Ignatius College Ħandaq Middle School during a meeting of partners in the project consortium held at the University of Malta. The visit was facilitated by the University of Malta’s Centre for Resilience and Socio-Emotional Health.

For more information, visit the website https://seeval-project.eu/