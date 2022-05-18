On Saturday, May 7, Bisazza Street in Sliema was transformed into a space for wellness – just in time for Mother’s Day.

Organised by TimesEvents in collaboration with Bisazza Street Culture, Malta Tourism Authority and Sliema Local Council, the Wellness and Sustainable Lifestyle market was a full-day event that teamed up with some of Sliema’s most-loved eateries and coffee shops, shopping and lifestyle trendy experiences.

Over 20 pop-up stalls set up shop, offering eco-friendly clothing, luxury accessories for the home, personal care, natural cosmetics, handmade jewellery, candles, crafts, Mother's Day gifts, plants, herbs, fruit and veg, and more. Sliema Local Council also participated with a stand – where residents could get information about recycling and also meet new major John Pillow, deputy mayor Anton Debono and other councillors.