Welsh clubs on Tuesday said the decision to ban crowds from sporting events in the country to help control the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus would have a “devastating” financial impact.

All events – indoors and outdoors – must be held behind closed doors from December 26 under new Welsh government rules.

Economy minister Vaughan Gething, who announced the measures, said a £3 million ($4 million) fund would will be available to support clubs and venues affected by the loss of revenue.

“Throughout the pandemic we have followed scientific and public health advice to keep people safe,” he said in a statement.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta