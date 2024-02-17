Victor Wembanyama’s hopes of victory in the NBA All-Star week’s ‘Rising Stars’ tournament came to an abrupt end on Friday as his team suffered an upset 41-36 defeat in the semi-finals.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Wembanyama spearheaded a strong-looking line-up coached by Spanish legend Pau Gasol that many tipped to cruise into Friday’s final.

But their opponents — coached by Germany’s three-time NBA All-Star Detlef Schrempf and drawn from the NBA’s G-League development league—tore up the script with a deserved win in the first-to-40 semi-final.

Mac McClung led the scoring with 12 points for the underdogs while Alondes Williams finished with 11 points.

