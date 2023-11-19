Malta national teams’ head coach Michele Marcolini could not hide his pride after his team’s gallant showing against Euro 2020 finalists England.

Facing the formidable challenge of a dominant England team who had booked their place in next year’s Euro Championship finals in Germany with two matches to spare, any ambition that the Maltese outfit could leave Wembley Stadium with at least a point in their bag, looked a remote possibility.

But come Friday night, Marcolini’s team produced a really encouraging display in front of a sell-out 90,000 which saw them not only contain the attacking threat of the Three Lions but also had a few scoring opportunities that could have changed the course of the match.

In fact, inside the first minute of the match, Teddy Teuma went agonisingly close to give the Maltese a shock lead but his shot just missed the upright.

