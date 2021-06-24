Manuel Neuer says Germany are relishing a return to Wembley to face England in the last 16 of Euro 2020, 25 years after breaking English hearts at the tournament.
Germany were facing elimination from Group F on Wednesday until second-half replacement Leon Goretzka fired in the crucial late equaliser to seal a 2-2 draw with Hungary which put Joachim Loew’s side into the last 16.
Germany now face Gareth Southgate’s England in London next Tuesday for a place in the quarter-finals.
“It was a thriller, tough on the nerves,” said relieved Germany goalkeeper Neuer.
