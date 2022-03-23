Wembley will host the ‘Finalissima’ clash between European champions Italy and Copa America winners Argentina on June 1, UEFA announced on Tuesday.

The glamour tie will take Italy back to the scene of their dramatic European Championship final victory over England on penalties last year.

Argentina won the latest South American crown last year, beating Brazil in the final in Rio.

The ‘Finalissima’ was initially announced in September, with confirmation in December that it would be held at a venue in London.

