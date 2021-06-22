More than 60,000 fans will be allowed to attend the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 at Wembley with attendance increased to 75 percent of capacity, the British government announced on Tuesday.

The matches will see the largest crowds assembled at a sporting event in Britain for more than 15 months, with numbers previously strictly limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All ticket holders at Wembley will need to follow a number of strict entry requirements, including having a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination.

