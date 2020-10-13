Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has warned that “smaller clubs will die” without urgent action to safeguard the future of the lower leagues as proposals for a major reform of English football have caused division and rancour.

The controversial “Project Big Picture” plan put forward by Liverpool and Manchester United has been branded a power grab for attempting to change voting structures in the Premier League in favour of the “big six” clubs, also including Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham.

