Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is convinced the holders can beat Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday in their Champions League quarter-final second leg to reach the last four.

“I believe that we will progress, because we’re the better team,” Kimmich told the club’s website.

Bayern need to overturn a 3-2 defeat from last week’s first leg in Munich.

“We were the better team in the first leg, but unfortunately the result didn’t correspond to the performance,” added Kimmich.

“Nevertheless, I’m confident that we can still turn it around in the second leg.”

