Schoolchildren have told the education minister that they're feeling lonely because of the premature closure of schools as part or coronavirus containment measures.

The children joined a virtual meeting with Owen Bonnici where they also complained that teachers were sending assignments late at night and asked him to impose a time limit.

MaltaCAN, a network of organisations that works with and for children, organised the meeting so that children could highlighted the challenges they faced as a consequence of the pandemic.

They also made suggestions about how he could help, including proposing a creation of an app for children allowing them to communicate with their school friends, since right now they felt lost and had no idea what their classmates were up to.

MaltaCAN chair Steph Dalli said: “The main focus of our meeting was the educational divide, the sudden lack of structure and organisation they faced and the uncertainty this situation brought about with it, which allowed certain feelings to emerge such as loneliness where children spoke about the way they were missing their friends.”

She added: “Not all children are being given the same type of explanation and help required throughout their educational experience. There are also a lot of unknown factors, especially among teenagers who told us they were very stressed about the fact that their syllabus will not be finalised by the time they sit for their Matsec exams.”

MaltaCAN, which is composed of 14 children’s organisations advocating child-friendly policies, works hand in hand with the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, chaired by former President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

Coleiro Preca, who was in the meeting, also urged Bonnici to continue strengthening children’s voices, particularly during this trying period.

Bonnici responded to the concerns by highlighting the work undertaken by the government in this area and reassured MaltaCAN it would be forwarding its recommendations to the body entrusted with monitoring and reviewing the education’s online system during this crisis.

MaltaCAN member organisations, which participated during this meeting include: The Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, Assistance to Children in Care Association (ACICA), Fondazzjoni Sebħ, Karl Vella Foundation, Church School Children’s Fund, Malta Dyslexia Association, Malta Girl Guides, National Foster Care Association Malta (NFCAM), Early Childhood Development Association Malta (ECDAM), Richmond Foundation, Salesians of Don Bosco, Right2Smile, MGRM, and Birdlife Malta.