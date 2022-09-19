Two university academics say they are still waiting for dean Andrew Azzopardi to apologise for inappropriately reproducing their work in a paper he co-authored.

Despite asking him to apologise a year ago, when the paper was retracted from publication, professor Saviour Formosa and Dr Janice Formosa Pace say professor Azzopardi has so far refused to apologise, even now that the university rector and the disciplinary committee formally asked him to issue an apology.

They say since he was asked to apologise formally, they expect a formal, written apology.

"We are the injured party in this whole saga, having waited for a year since article publication until the matter was concluded this month, which also still requires closure as Azzopardi has to apologise," the two academics told Times of Malta.

"The fact that the paper was retracted speaks volumes: it was a complete collapse of academic writing."

Asked whether he will apologise, Azzopardi said he would not comment, but insisted the inquiry cleared him of the accusations that the academics had levelled at him last year.

"In light of the outcomes of the inquiry I desist from commenting publicly notwithstanding the inquiry committee has cleared me from such a serious allegation that was thrown at me," he said.

"We need to be humble and accept the decision taken by the Committee to absolve me."

Last week, a university disciplinary committee found that an academic paper co-authored by Andrew Azzopardi displayed "lazy writing" but was not "wilfully plagiarised".

However, its investigation and an accompanying letter by the university rector recommended an apology be made to the two fellow academics, who requested disciplinary proceedings against the dean.

The committee found the paper contained segments of inappropriately referenced text from material by Formosa and Formosa Pace but ruled that Azzopardi and the other co-author were not attempting to take someone else’s work and pass it off as their own.

"Thus, this was a case of failure to adhere to some academic writing conventions, rather than wilful plagiarism," the report said.

The report also pointed out that Azzopardi should have mentored the first author of the paper more closely to ensure such mistakes would not make it to publication.

It said that even though a secondary author like Azzopardi is well within reason to assume that the first author's work has integrity, this does not exonerate him from all responsibility, because all authors should assume responsibility for the academic work.

"All authors are responsible for what they write and authorship is such a powerful ownership tool for academics: stating otherwise is tantamount to negating a marriage vow ever existed when it turns sour," Formosa and Formosa Pace said, adding that Azzopardi continued to refuse to say sorry despite several calls for an apology.

Azzopardi said he will nonetheless work with the university to heal the wounds.

"Much as I would appreciate an apology myself, in the spirit of the inquiry report recommendations, I will be advising the UM on a way forward that will help heal the wounds," he said.

"The inquiry is very clear that misunderstandings and disagreements should be dealt with internally, and that will be my modus operandi."

The paper was published in the first edition of a journal called Studies in Social Well-being last year and was then retracted.

Formosa had also called for Azzopardi’s resignation as the dean.

Azzopardi and Formosa are colleagues at university but had clashed on the issue of prison management, with Azzopardi calling for serious reform of the state's prisons.

"There is a lot of work to do and my attention will be dedicated to making sure that we remain focused on ensuring that people at the margins are supported and injustices addressed, whether it is people in prison, victims of criminality, children, people with mental health problems or other," Azzopardi said.

Formosa and Formosa Pace said the inquiry report shines hope on the future of academic writing in university.

"The University of Malta will be stronger now that the positive elements from the Board will lead to adherence to protocols across the journals. A silver lining sought in this case and delivered as a recommendation by the Board."