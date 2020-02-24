As Prime Minister Robert Abela emphasised at the Labour Party general conference, good governance is always going to be one of the central challenges of this administration. It will be what helps us ensure that past mistakes are not repeated and help bring about stability and further economic growth.

From the beginning, Abela has shown that he practices what he preaches.

Despite criticism from the Opposition, we should not forget that it was the Muscat administration that implemented whistleblower protection regulations and laws governing party financing.

The previous administration was also responsible for appointing the first Commissioner for Standards in Public Life and separating the Attorney General’s duties.

These measures have all helped to increase transparency, accountability and the rule of law, all of which are central tenants of good governance.

However, this new administration is taking things even further and the issue of good governance is now at the centre of all our work.

One criticism of our past work was that while we were all focused on working hard for the good of the country, transparency may have been sacrificed in the pursuit of results. This opened the door to the perception that the work was not carried out as it should have been.

This will certainly not be the case now. While we will continue to strive to ensure that the country’s economic momentum is not stifled, and will continue working towards further economic growth and an improved quality of life, we will also make sure that the tenets of good governance are not sacrificed in the process.

The prime minister has wasted no time in backing his words with actions. His unifying of the sectors of justice, equality and governance under one ministerial portfolio – which he has entrusted to me – immediately indicated how seriously he is taking this issue. This is a great privilege, bestowed upon me, but more important a great responsibility towards my country.

We have already made clear there will be zero tolerance for abuse of the system

Abela has shown the degree of importance he is giving to the proposals of the Venice Commission and the Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO) by appointing a new Cabinet Committee on Governance, which I head. The committee will manage the measures that have already been implemented, review other suggestions and propose a blueprint on how these too may be implemented.

We have wasted no time in undertaking the task of planning new institutional reforms in our judicial system, also to send a clear message to our European counterparts. Soon, the government will be proposing new methods of appointing the judiciary and chief justice and removing judges and magistrates. In this way, we can ensure that all members of society, irrespective of rank or position, will be held accountable for their actions.

In undertaking these reforms we will be bolstering a judicial system that has already been strengthened by a Labour government in 2016, while also breaking the country’s courts out of the stagnant status quo which successive Nationalist governments had failed to tackle. More importantly, it will be yet another step towards good governance and hopefully more efficiency in our courts of justice to the satisfaction of all our citizens. The judiciary plays an important part in this matter!

The government is unfaltering in its pursuit of this goal. We have already made clear there will be zero tolerance for abuse of the system, and that good governance is expected in all areas of the government and public sector.

Naturally, this also applies to our counterparts within the Opposition. They too, from their leader down, should carry out a self-evaluation and assess whether they meet the required standards. Charity begins at home!

Now, more than ever, it is vital that we practise good governance and be seen to be doing so. The government’s proposals on how to select the new police commissioner is yet another step forward.

In the past the prime minister had absolute power in the selection process but we are now proposing a method that ensures the greatest transparency and accountability, starting with a public call, followed by a shortlisting process by the Public Service Commission, and culminating in parliamentary scrutiny.

We will be going further than the Venice Commission recommendations in the interest of good governance, since the prime minister will give up his right to veto candidates. Meanwhile, on this issue the Opposition continues to change its mind every few weeks.

We shall continue to work hard to make sure the principles of good governance permeate every level of government, the courts and public sector. By enshrining these tenets within the day-to-day workings of our country we will strengthen Malta’s standing on European and global levels and ensure a future of stability and sustainable prosperity.

Edward Zammit Lewis is Minister for Justice, Equality and Governance.