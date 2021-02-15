Timo Werner ended his Premier League goal drought as the Chelsea forward sealed a 2-0 win against Newcastle that lifted the Blues into fourth place on Monday.

Werner netted late in the first half at Stamford Bridge after setting up Olivier Giroud’s opener for Thomas Tuchel’s revitalised team.

It was a cathartic moment for Werner, who had gone 14 league games without a goal since scoring against Sheffield United in November.

