A goal from former Chelsea striker Timo Werner was not enough as Leipzig drew 2-2 at home with Cologne on Saturday.
Leipzig played the majority of the game with 10 men, after Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai received a straight red card for an elbow to the throat of Cologne’s Florian Kainz just before half time.
Werner put Leipzig 1-0 up in the 36th minute, when goalkeeper Marvin Schwaebe let Werner’s long-distance strike dip under his body and trickle across the line.
