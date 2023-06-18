This month, Spazju Kreattiv Cinema is showing two of Wes Anderson’s favourite films, namely Isle of Dogs and Grand Budapest Hotel.

The screenings are in anticipation of Anderson’s new film Asteroid City, which will premiere at the cinema on June 23.

The cinema, located at St James Cavalier, Valletta, focuses primarily on art house films, covering a wide range of topics and genres.

Known for his eccentricity and unique artistic vision, Anderson’s films captivate audiences with their distinct visual and narrative styles.

Every aspect of Anderson’s films is a feast for the eyes

The film-maker has an affinity for ensemble casts and explores themes of grief, loss of innocence and dysfunctional families, creating unforgettable cinematic experiences. Whether it’s embarking on epic journeys to search for man’s best friend in the Isle of Dogs or investigating the murder of ex-lovers in the Grand Budapest Hotel, Anderson’s films have it all.

In Asteroid City, Anderson takes us to an American desert town in 1955, where the Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention is disrupted by world-changing events.

Anderson’s films also feature stunning visuals, with each frame carefully composed and bursting with colour and detail. From the meticulously designed sets to the perfectly chosen costumes, every aspect of Anderson’s films is a feast for the eyes.

For more information visit www.kreattivita.org.