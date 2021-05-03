West Brom are set for a return to the Championship after just one season back in the Premier League as a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves on Monday all but ended their chances of survival.

Sam Allardyce’s men are now 11 points from safety with just 12 left to play for in the final four games of the season.

The former England manager has never previously been relegated from the top flight, but the Baggies have won just four of his 22 games in charge since replacing the sacked Slaven Bilic in December.

