One Man, Two Guvnors by Richard Bean, based on The Servant of Two Masters by Italian playwright Carlo Goldoni, with songs by Grant Olding, will be screened tomorrow at 7.30pm at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning performance from the host of the The Late Late Show, James Corden, the hilarious West End and Broadway hit One Man, Two Guvnors returns to cinemas to mark National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday.

Fired from his skiffle band, Francis Henshall becomes minder to Roscoe Crabbe, a small-time East End hood, now in Brighton to collect £6,000 from his fiancée’s father. But Roscoe is really his sister Rachel posing as her own dead brother, who has been killed by her boyfriend Stanley Stubbers.

Holed up at The Cricketers’ Arms, the permanently ravenous Francis spots the chance of an extra meal ticket and takes a second job with one Stanley Stubbers, who is hiding from the police and waiting to be reunited with Rachel. To prevent discovery, Francis must keep his two guvnors apart.

One Man, Two Guvnors will also be screened on October 20 at 6pm.