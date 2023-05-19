West Ham manager David Moyes admitted he was concerned for the safety of his family after AZ Alkmaar hooligans attacked Hammers fans following Thursday’s Europa Conference League semi-final in the Netherlands.

Pablo Fornals’ stoppage-time goal sealed a 1-0 victory that booked West Ham’s first European final appearance for 47 years.

But the semi-final second leg was marred by ugly scenes when a gang of black-shirted, hooded AZ fans attempted to storm into the area reserved for friends and family of the West Ham players and management.

West Ham stars including Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma, Aaron Cresswell and Flynn Downes climbed over the advertising hoardings in a bid to stop the trouble.

