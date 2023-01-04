West Ham’s co-chairman David Gold has died at the age of 86 following a short illness, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Gold was a lifelong Hammer, having grown up opposite the club’s former Boleyn Ground Upton home in east London before playing for West Ham’s boys team as a teenager.

In January 2010 he fulfilled a dream by becoming co-chairman of West Ham.

West Ham are set to be away to Leeds later Wednesday, with tributes to Gold expected during the course of the match.

Gold died with his daughters, Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée Lesley, by his side on Wednesday morning, West Ham said.

