West Ham United were placed in the same group as Anderlecht in the draw for this season’s Europa Conference League on Friday, while Hearts can look forward to a glamour tie against Serie A side Fiorentina.

West Ham will also face Romanian outfit FCSB — formerly known as Steaua Bucharest — as well as Silkeborg of Denmark in Group B.

David Moyes’s side have already faced Danish opposition in this season’s competition, having defeated Viborg 6-1 on aggregate in the play-off round, but it is a tie against the Belgians of Anderlecht that appears the most attractive.

Click here for full story.