West Ham were dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side Bristol City 1-0 on Tuesday as Newport County set up a dream fourth-round tie against Manchester United.

Tommy Conway scored the only goal at Ashton Gate after less than three minutes to ensure the Hammers’ 44-year wait to lift the FA Cup will go on.

Conway, who also scored to secure a replay when the sides met at the London Stadium, pounced on a short back pass from Konstantinos Mavropanos to round Lukasz Fabianski and slot into an unguarded net.

“I’ve been coming here since I was seven and to get the winner is unbelievable,” said Conway.

