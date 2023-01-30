West Ham booked an FA Cup fifth round trip to Manchester United as goals from Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio sealed a 2-0 victory at third tier Derby on Monday.

Bowen put West Ham ahead early in the first half and Antonio doubled the lead soon after the interval in the fourth round tie.

West Ham might be perilously close to the relegation zone in the Premier League, but they were never seriously threatened by League One promotion chasers Derby.

David Moyes’ side will head to Old Trafford in late February as they continue their bid to reach the FA Cup final for the first time since 2006.

Avoiding an embarrassing defeat against Derby was essential for the under-fire Moyes, but it is Premier League survival that remains his top priority.

The Hammers are languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone.

So Moyes made six changes following West Ham’s vital 2-0 victory over Premier League relegation rivals Everton in their most recent match nine days ago.

