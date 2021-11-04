West Ham edged towards the Europa League knockout stage despite Tomas Soucek’s own goal costing them victory in a 2-2 draw at Genk on Thursday as Rangers were also held 1-1 by Brondby.

The Hammers are on the brink of guaranteeing top spot in Group H which will book their place in the last 16, but needed Said Benrahma to score twice in Belgium to preserve their unbeaten record in Europe.

In the 1,000th game of his managerial career, David Moyes took the opportunity to rest a number of his key players ahead of Liverpool’s visit to the London Stadium on Sunday and paid the price with a slow start as Joseph Paintsil opened the scoring for Genk after just four minutes.

